March 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Environment

Greens say farm animals die after ingesting weedkiller

By Nick Theodoulou00
A vet has confirmed that eight farm animals have died after being poisoned by weedkiller being sprayed in the village of Trachoni in Limassol, the Green party said on Tuesday.

The party cited a vet’s report which found that the dead farm animals were killed after they ingested vegetation sprayed with weedkiller. It said local authorities are to blame.

The Greens further stated that apart from the compensation which the farmer should be entitled to, local authorities should reduce as much as possible the use of weedkiller.

“For years we have been denouncing this activity by the municipalities, there are ways to avoid this destructive and anti-environmental procedure… but many local authorities continue to use herbicides without any concerns,” their statement read.

