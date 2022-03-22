March 22, 2022

Hooded men rob Paphos bakery

Paphos police are investigating the robbery of a bakery committed at around 3.00 am on Tuesday. Police said two hooded men wearing dark clothes entered the bakery carrying wooden bats, threatened the employee and took €350 from the till before leaving on foot.

Paphos CID officers took evidence from the scene which has been cordoned off. At the time, there was one woman employee aged 60 at the bakery.

