August 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

CBC warns consumers of fake bank

By Sarah Ktisti00

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) sent out a warning on Wednesday to the public against using a Limassol-based credit institution identified as Sabax Bank, noting that it does not hold a licence to operate as a credit institution from the CBC.

Meanwhile, a document that appears on the Sabax Bank website, as a certificate of licence, is forged and has not been issued by the CBC.

On its website, Sabax Bank, with an address in Limassol, states that it has been a credit institution since 1998, while claiming to have been approved by the CBC to “carry out banking activities and maintain bank accounts” since 2002. The central bank, however, warned that this is a forgery.

The CBC urged the public, businesses and depositors, to refer to its website and specifically to the Register of Credit Institutions operating in Cyprus to confirm which credit institutions legally operate in the Republic of Cyprus, before cooperating with any credit institutions.

 

