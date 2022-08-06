August 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Two more cases of monkeypox, vaccines arrive (Updated)

Cyprus has detected two more cases of monkeypox, the health ministry said on Saturday.

It said two men aged 20 and 30 who recently arrived on the island had tested positive.

“From the first moment, the relevant protocols for the transfer and management of suspected and confirmed cases of the disease were implemented,” it said.

“The cases are hospitalised in good condition in the specially designed area of the reference hospital in Nicosia general for monitoring and further evaluation of their condition.”

It added that the epidemiological surveillance unit has started the process of tracing and informing their contacts.

The development brings the cases of monkeypox to three. A 40-year-old man is already hospitalised.

Meanwhile, the health ministry on Saturday announced that the first batch of monkeypox vaccines has arrived in Cyprus.

The vaccine delivery was the result of coordinated efforts between Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela and EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, the ministry explained.

The first batch of vaccines will be comprised of 1,260 doses, while additional information as to who will be prioritised will be released later today.

 

