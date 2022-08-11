August 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCryptocurrenciesEuropeInternational

Crypto exchange Nuri files for insolvency in Germany

By Reuters News Service029
ethereum crypto

The crypto exchange Nuri GmbH has filed for insolvency with a Berlin court, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, the latest in a string of failures to hit the sector.

The company, founded in 2015, said the sell-off in the cryptocurrency market, the bankruptcy of the Celsius network, and uncertainty in financial markets forced it to take the step.

It said customers would still have access to their deposits.

