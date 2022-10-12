October 12, 2022

Bicommunal anti-human trafficking march

The Turkish Cypriot human rights platform will hold its first Walk for Freedom march this month to raise awareness on human trafficking, as cases are on the rise in the north.

The march on Saturday afternoon will end at Ledra Palace crossing point, where protestors from the north will meet with the corresponding march organised for the eighth time by the Cyprus Stop Trafficking in the south.

Participants will walk in silence, aiming at justice and freedom.

Cases of trafficking in persons and especially forced prostitution of women are increasing in the northern part of the island, the platform said, noting that the message of the event is to stop this phenomenon on the island and internationally.

“We will continue our struggle until the day comes when everyone lives free,” the TC human rights platform, which offers free legal support to trafficking victims, said.

According to global statistics, human trafficking is a 150 billion industry with millions of victims, however, only one per cent of those are rescued.

The march in the government-controlled areas will take place at 4.30pm at the Eleftherias square this Saturday.

Anyone with information on possible human trafficking can report it anonymously on the 24/7 line 1109. For more information call 1497

