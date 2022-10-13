October 13, 2022

Local film Clementine in cinemas

By Eleni Philippou055
The 2018 Cypriot film Clementine, directed by Longinos Panagi, is coming to local cinemas this month for a few evenings only. Having won the Best Film Award at the Florence Film Festival and nominated for a National Competition Festival Award at the Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2018, Clementine is a film with significant importance.

“The film is a parabolic, cinematic tale about the modern history of Cyprus,” writes the Director’s Note. “The approach of the story is completely abstract. During a performance of Shakespeare’s Othello different characters meet on an island: an English diplomat, an actress married to a Count and her daughter, a photographer, his wife and their little son, a shepherd who dreams to become like Marlon Brando… The story, as well as the life of the main character, is haunted by two mysterious men in striped costumes, creatures of his fear and imagination.”

Seven screenings will take place from October 20 to 26, at 8.30pm each night at Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia. Starring a local cast, the film is set in the 70s on an ‘unspecified’ Mediterranean island, where a lonely boy comes across two peculiar men in striped costumes. Soon, the boy realises that life also has two faces. It can be both an ugly war and a beautiful girl called Clementine.

 

Clementine

Film screenings. Directed by Longinos Panagi. October 20-26. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-675787. www.pantheon-theatre.com

