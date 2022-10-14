October 14, 2022

Seven arrested after police raid home of migrants

Police arrested seven people during an illegal migration raid on a house in Limassol, authorities announced on Friday.

According to police, from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday they conducted a raid on a house in Limassol after receiving testimony it was being used to house illegal migrants.

During the raid, police discovered 28 people living in the building. While checking the individuals, police found five were illegally residing in Cyprus.

They were arrested for further questioning.

Also, during their investigations, police found information that two individuals, 35 and 28, in the building had been subletting rooms in the house.

An arrest warrant was issued for the two individuals, and they were taken into custody for further investigations.

 

