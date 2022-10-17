October 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Goldman Sachs sees deeper UK recession after tax U-turn

By Reuters News Service068
liz truss

Goldman Sachs analysts have downgraded Britain’s economic outlook after Prime Minister Liz Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed a freeze in corporation tax, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

“Folding in weaker growth momentum, significantly tighter financial conditions, and the higher corporation tax from next April, we downgrade our UK growth outlook further and now expect a more significant recession,” Bloomberg cited the investment bank’s report as saying.

Goldman revised its 2023 UK economic output forecast to a 1 per cent contraction from an earlier forecast for a 0.4 per cent output drop, with core inflation seen at 3.1 per cent at the end of 2023, down from 3.3 per cent previously, Bloomberg said.

On Friday, Truss said Britain will go ahead with a corporation tax rise to 25 per cent next year, making a U-turn on a pledge to freeze it at 19 per cent.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

 

Related Posts

Some EU countries want billion-euro chip plan to also fund current chips

Reuters News Service

EU leaders set to explore gas price cap options

Reuters News Service

Taiwan touts $900 million in new business from Silicon Valley meetings

Reuters News Service

Microsoft says Ukraine, Poland targetted with novel ransomware attack

Reuters News Service

SEC’s Gensler says CFTC authority over stablecoins should be bolstered

Reuters News Service

Helping the body and brain to welcome bionic limbs and implants

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign