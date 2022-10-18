Call for body of 15-year-old girl to be exhumed

Medical examiners on Tuesday called for the body of the 15-year-old girl who died in March to be exhumed as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged medical malpractice.

The case has led to the suspension of two doctors from the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia.

That has prompted a row between various quarters, with some parents fearful that their children may no longer receive adequate treatment due to staff shortages.

Others are viewing the case as the health ministry finally taking allegations of medical malpractice seriously, following longstanding complaints that there is inadequate oversight of the medical profession.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela is due to meet the concerned parents on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier on Tuesday, the health ministry’s communications advisor Konstantinos Athanasiou confirmed that further complaints have since been filed to the health ministry against the children’s hospital.

He also confirmed the medical report on the death of the 15-year-old has been handed to the police.

On Monday, Hadjipantela called for calm and understanding following the varied reactions to the doctors’ suspension.

Hadjipantela held a meeting at the hospital, saying afterwards that: “I just want to remind everyone why these doctors have been suspended. As we all know, last March a 15-year-old girl passed away, this girl could have been a niece of anyone one of us, a daughter, a sister, a relative.

“It is our duty as the health ministry, after having received a written complaint from parents, to investigate this complaint properly and transparently,” he added.

There have been long-standing complaints from patients’ groups that tackling medical negligence is a steep uphill struggle,

But medical staff at the children’s hospital held a two-hour work stoppage last Thursday to condemn the “unfair and unnecessary” three-month suspension imposed on the doctors.

The two, together with a third doctor who is a university professor, are being investigated after the girl died a few days after a kidney transplant in March.

The minister explained that a subsequent complaint from the parents was followed up by a medical report which must be further investigated by the police. He emphasised that it is in everyone’s interest to have the matter resolutely resolved so that there are no doubts.

Seeking to address concerns over staff shortages following the suspensions, Hadjipantela said that the gaps are being filled. He detailed that there are six additional paediatric surgeons at the Makarios children’s hospital, while the other specialist will have his duties taken over by another doctor from the Nicosia general hospital. Another paediatric nephrologist will join the staff on a short-term basis until the matter is resolved.

Hadjipantela also confirmed that there have been other complaints levied against the doctors who have been suspended, saying that these too will be investigated.

“We at the ministry study everything, we leave nothing to chance, everything gets checked,” he said.

Investigations into the minor’s death started after the family of Ioanna Skordi lodged a complaint to the police.

The 15-year-old underwent surgery for a kidney transplant in early March when doctors found she had tumours. She died a few days after on March 4.

Reports suggested the girl’s parents had asked for her to be transferred to Israel, however local doctors said this was unnecessary. After, when health ministry senior official Christina Yiannaki was informed about the case, a doctor from Israel was contacted to come to Cyprus.

However, the girl died before she was examined by the Israeli doctor.

A preliminary investigation showed that there is possible medical negligence. The file was transferred to the legal service.