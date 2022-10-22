Cypriot society divided over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – poll

Just over half of Cypriots polled believe that the government was right to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine – at 54 per cent – but 58 per cent disagree with joining the EU sanctions.

Society is divided over the invasion, with 41 per cent saying that Russia should not be condemned for doing so – while only 36 per cent support Cyprus joining the EU sanctions against Moscow.

The results are notable as the ruling Disy government has said that Cyprus is aligning itself with the West, following statements made by the defence and foreign ministers.

Christos Iacovou, director of the Cyprus Research Centre (Kykem), sought to explain the results, which were obtained as part of CyBC’s polls ahead of the February presidential elections. Cypronetwork conducted the interviews with a sample of 1,224 respondents aged 18 and over.

He offered that public opinion is divided as one side views it through a similar lens as the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, particularly in terms of the legal aspect.

Iacovou explained that those who are in favour of condemning Russia believe that any illegal invasion and occupation on foreign soil must be internationally condemned – therefore granting further credibility to Cyprus’ ongoing struggle.

But another section of the population views the matter as Cyprus defending its national interests by maintaining warm relations with Russia – a nation viewed as historically friendly.

Many of them follow Russia’s justification that it had a right to intervene in Ukraine, a former member of the Soviet Union or as a nation that has a historical relationship with Russia.

As for the sanctions issue, Iacovou said this matter was a lot clearer within the public’s perception – saying that this is a different issue compared to the condemnation, which can be viewed on legal or ideological grounds.

He said that even some of those who condemn the invasion do not agree with Cyprus joining the sanctions.

Iacovou explained this could be because Cyprus as a small nation joining in on the measures is throwing itself in the mix.

That is likely referring to concerns raised from the tourism sector that Russian visitors – previously a key market – are now cut off, further weakening the industry reeling from the pandemic.

There have also been complaints from the services sector – legal and audit offices, for example – that the latest round of EU sanctions bans such transactions.

The latest results are largely in line with a flash Eurobarometer survey released in May which found that Cyprus was the only EU nation where an absolute majority disagrees or tends to disagree that Russian authorities are first and foremost responsible for the war in Ukraine.