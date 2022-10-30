October 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
GreeceWorld

‘Huge rock’ crushes holiday rooms on Greek island of Crete, killing one

By Reuters News Service08
A view of the city of Heraklion in Crete

A “huge rock” fell from a hillside and crushed two rooms at a coastal hotel on the Greek island of Crete, killing one Slovenian woman as she slept and injuring her young son, police said.

The landslip happened in the early hours of Sunday at the Markos Studios, a family-run beachside complex of rooms to rent built under a rocky hillside at Ierapetra.

Police said the rock destroyed two rooms. The victim’s 51-year-old husband was in a different room and was unhurt.

The 47-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son were buried under the debris.

About 50 firefighters rushed to the area and managed to rescue the boy after an hour of digging through the rubble. The boy’s mother was found dead.

The family had been due to leave on Sunday.

