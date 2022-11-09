Life lessons from movies

Even though home and school are undoubtedly the two biggest influences in our childhood, film aficionados will firmly believe that cinema has influenced their lives and the decisions they have made along the road,

Movies can be motivating. They can encourage creative thinking. Sometimes they can cause you to look inward, reflect on life, or even peek into the future. Each of us has a genuine, honest child inside us. As we become older, we frequently become so serious that we lose sight of the wonder of life.

Compassion and empathy frequently have ripple effects. The viewer can more readily comprehend the hardships and issues being depicted when individuals in a movie are kind to one another and when the person behind the camera shows their topic with empathy. The timeless film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is centred on empathy and compassion. It shows how important it is to recognise and acknowledge those who are different and demonstrates the value of speaking up for people who are misunderstood.

Forrest Gump is an inspirational film, which demonstrates that you can always develop, even if you do not seem to fit in with the crowd. Never be afraid to take a chance or turn down an experience. Success, after all, is determined by your actions.

Dead Poets Society is another excellent movie that serves as the ideal inspiration for those who may be looking to make a difference in our lives. John Keatings imparts to his student the movie’s entire lesson, which is to grasp the moment, live boldly, and defy convention.

One of my personal favourites, The Help, which tells the story of an aspiring author during the civil rights movement of the 1960s – who decides to write a book detailing the African American maids’ point of view on the white families for which they work, and the difficulties they encounter daily – is another priceless life lesson that teaches us to overcome worry, fear and anxiety.

The author encourages the maids to take significant risks, share their experiences and make their voices heard to bring about change. In one of the film’s concluding moments, the African American pastor mentions the fearless acts of the women and delivers a powerful sermon: “Courage is not just about being brave. It is about overcoming fear and doing what is right for you and your fellow man.”

We live in an age where respect for nature needs to be at the core of our beliefs. It is important and necessary to encourage love and respect for it since our health and wellbeing are intimately connected to the health of the ecosystems that surround us and the species we share this planet with.

The movie Erin Brockovich, which is based on a true story, reveals an energy corporation’s responsibility for a groundwater contamination incident as well as the decades-long corporate cover-up of pollution and the ensuing health issues. Soderbergh’s biopic is arguably one of the best movies about environmental activism.

Depending on who you ask, An Inconvenient Truth was either the most crucial film or the worst for the environmental movement. The documentary clearly outlined the scientific justification for global warming; however, it also seemed to divide opinion.

Another biographical drama that encourages us to follow our objectives and never let someone crush our aspirations is The Pursuit of Happiness. Despite all the challenges the protagonist encounters, he is constantly motivating himself to finish the task at hand. Even when he is stuck and there is no way out, he continues to hold on. It is crucial to never let anyone stop you from pursuing that which is truly important to you.

The Shawshank Redemption is a harrowing tale about a banker who is wrongfully sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for the murders of his wife and her lover. Even though it seems the odds are against him, he never gives up. This compelling film shows if we put our minds to something, the seemingly impossible can be accomplished.

Film and life have a wonderful connection. Movies can also inspire us to change by imparting lessons on perseverance, hard work, and staying loyal to oneself. But when people understand that their lives are nothing more than a shared experience, they may appreciate the significance of cinema, and the invaluable lessons it teaches us.