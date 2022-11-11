November 11, 2022

Teen remanded after police car chase

An 18-year-old has been remanded for six days as he is suspected of stealing cars and fleeing from the police following a car chase.

Police were initially alerted to his suspicious activities on October 28 when they flagged him down for a stop on along the Mesogi-Paphos road, but he sped off.

The young man abandoned his car soon after and fled the scene, with the police uncovering a series of suspicious items in it – such as tools deemed to be used for burglary and five containers with petrol, along with gloves and a balaclava.

The car was then impounded, and an arrest warrant was issued against the 18-year-old.

That was finally fulfilled on Thursday when the police caught him at the scene of another alleged crime in Astromeritis.

He was found near a car reported stolen and he soon after confessed that he stole it so he could drive to Paphos.

 

