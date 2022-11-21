November 21, 2022

Kontides crowned European champion

Pavlos Kontidis on Monday took the title of European champion for the second time in his distinguished career.

In the only race of the day, the Cypriot sailior finished third, just behind last year’s British European Champion Mickey Beckett, winning the Hyeres Laser European Championship with 35 points to the Briton’s 36

It is Kontidis’ second win this year in Hyeres, having won the World Cup held there in April, which is considered the most important in the world.

In May he was runner-up at the Laser World Championships. With gold at the European Championships, his last race of the year, he completes a trio of results that make him the top Laser athlete in the world for 2022.

In 2018, Kontidis was crowned European Champion again in French waters, then in La Rochelle. Kontidis is an Olympic silver medalist at London 2012 and a World Gold medalist in 2017 and 2018.

