January 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
World

UN chief says social media, advertisers ‘complicit’ in fueling hate

By Reuters News Service056
social media
File photo

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday accused social media platforms and those who advertise on them of being “complicit” in accelerating extremism like antisemitism, racism, anti-Muslim bigotry, xenophobia, homophobia and misogyny.

“They are profit-driven catalysts for moving extremism from the margins to the mainstream,” Guterres said during a speech to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

By using algorithms that amplify hate to keep users glued to their screens, social media platforms are complicit. And so are the advertisers subsidising this business model,” he said.

Guterres has long expressed concern about the power of social media companies and has been calling for regulation to clarify responsibility and improve transparency. He appealed on Friday for them, along with governments, to “stop the hate”.

“We know how easily hate speech turns to hate crime, how verbal violence breeds physical violence, how diversity and social cohesion are undermined – as are the values and principles that bind us together,” Guterres said.

Related Posts

Why Biden pushes an assault weapons ban despite the political odds

Reuters News Service

Ukraine to summon Hungarian envoy over ‘unacceptable’ remarks by Orban

Reuters News Service

US sees urgent need for de-escalation in Israel, West Bank

Reuters News Service

Russia blocks CIA, FBI websites for ‘spreading false information’

Reuters News Service

White House and European Commission to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement

Reuters News Service

Turkey summons Danish envoy over planned Copenhagen protest

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign