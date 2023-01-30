January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrest over illegal explosives

Police in Famagusta on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man for illegal explosives possession.

They had obtained a warrant to search the suspect’s home, where they found 14 commercial and five homemade firecrackers, three bundles of fuse, gunpowder and various instruments needed to manufacture explosives.

The 23-year-old was arrested and detained while the case is under ongoing investigation.

 

