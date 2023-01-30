LPM Restaurant & Bar to offer ‘La Vie En Rosé’ weekend brunch

LPM Restaurant & Bar Limassol is adding the ‘La vie en Rosé’ brunch to its original menu as of Saturday, February 4, 12-2pm.
This popular gastronomic idea is based on a light, but nevertheless, original menu, inspired by the bars and restaurants of the French Riviera. Enhancing its reputable menu with a chic and airy variety of foods, drinks and music, the ‘La vie en Rosé’ brunch encourages French-style plate sharing.
Fans of the LPM menu can enjoy unlimited hors d’oeuvres to share, including LPM’s iconic Burrata served with tomatoes and basil, scrambled eggs and escargots with garlic butter. Entrees include grilled marinated chicken and baked sirloin steaks. To end the meal on a sweet note, the restaurant serves classic and delicate desserts to share with the whole table, such as warm chocolate mousse with malted milk ice cream, vanilla pudding or the famous LPM cheesecake.
The bright and relaxed atmosphere of the area features vivid colours against a clean and airy backdrop. Combined with bold art and Belle Epoque elements, the details create a spirit of generosity that brings people closer, creating the anticipation that something special could happen at any moment.
The aim behind every dish at LPM Restaurant & Bar Limassol is to create a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable dining experience. Artichokes, lemons, olives, courgettes, tomatoes, peppers and the freshest seafood, meats and pasta are the basic ingredients of the menu. All dishes are prepared with special care and precision, preserving the nutritional value of their ingredients. They could be described as light, diverse and healthy.
Throughout the day, people can enjoy their meal, taking in the sun against the backdrop of the sea. As for the evenings, as soon as the sun goes down, the sea gives way to the illuminated garden, creating a uniquely romantic atmosphere.
LPM Restaurant & Bar Limassol brings an air of finesse to Cyprus’ only branded five-star hotel, The Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, and elevates the level of gastronomy and entertainment both day and night.
Its menu takes diners on an unforgettable journey to discover Mediterranean ingredients of the highest quality, while the whole experience is complemented by sophisticated and original cocktails, perfectly in tune with the venue’s incredible atmosphere.
Visitors are advised to book early to avoid disappointment, ensuring they will be able to enjoy our flavourful dishes and excellent drinks.
Limassol’s new hotspot has come along to introduce guests to a comprehensive and unique lifestyle experience.
For more information and bookings: T: + 357 25 862222