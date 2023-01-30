January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man attacks workers over building works

By Nick Theodoulou00
construction site building cyprus business now cyprus mail
file photo

A 28-year-old man is alleged to have attacked two men carrying out works at an apartment complex in Paphos, with one of the victims falling from the scaffolding.

Paphos police press officer Michalis Nikolaou explained that the 63-year-old architect at the scene reported the incident after having been punched by the suspect – who was also brandishing a knife.

The 63-year-old’s younger colleague fell from the scaffolding after the suspect emerged from his apartment in the complex and began pushing the temporary structure. The 38-year-old suffered multiple injuries from the fall.

Nikolaou told pafosnet.com that the 28-year-old also damaged a sliding door during his outburst.

An arrest warrant has been issued and a search is underway.

