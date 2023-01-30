January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusStartups and Innovation

TechIsland workshop and AMA session for relocating employees in Cyprus

By Panis Pieri00
cyprus tech ecosystem map kokkinos

The tech industry in Cyprus is booming, with many passionate individuals working hard to make it thrive.

In this context, the new season of workshops from TechIsland is due to start. The workshops are kicking off with a special event for tech companies looking to relocate employees to Cyprus.

TechIsland is a non-profit organisation with the vision of transforming Cyprus into the tech island of Europe.

On January 31 TechIsland is organising the workshop “Relocation to Cyprus AMA session” in partnership with Consulco, an independent trust services and investment management group based in Cyprus.

techisland workshop

The event will take place from 16:00-18:00 at the Parklane Hotel in Limassol.

Learn more and register here.

Related Posts

Cyprus in EU top three for fossil fuel usage

Nick Theodoulou

Sofia, the last guardian of a quiet mountain corner

Alix Norman

Hawthorn named tree of the year

Nikolaos Prakas

Staying the course: Five questions for the ECB

Reuters News Service

Man attacks workers over building works

Nick Theodoulou

Covid precautions for Sunday’s elections

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign