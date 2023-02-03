Minister proposes health cards for student athletes

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said he will submit a proposal to the Council of Ministers for the introduction a health card for students wishing to take part in sporting activities or competitions.

According to Prodromou, the stage is set for the proposal after the completion of preparatory work on the subject.

“Given that several students of all ages are already taking part in sporting activities in Cyprus, it would be highly beneficial to have procedures in place aimed at monitoring their health status,” he said.

“We all want to encourage our youth to engage in sports, but, at the same time, it is a necessary condition to make sure their health is not at risk.”

Prodromou called the final proposal “gratifying” and urged that the cost necessary to cover the issuance of the health cards to be borne by the education ministry.

He also added that, for it to be approved, the proposal will need to be revised by the final ministry.

He also stated that the launch of this programme will be appealed to the Council of Ministers and will also require the approval of the Ministry of Finance.

Speaking after Prodromou, the education ministry’s general director Neophytos Papadopoulos said the health card would mainly be targeted at primary and secondary school students.

“We believe this proposal reflects the work carried out by the education ministry over the past years and its will to develop a sporting culture in the education system,” he said.

Prodromou later also brought up a draft proposal by the education ministry for the creation of a deputy ministry of sports, after lengthy discussions on the subject over the past years have not yet produced a tangible result.

“We already have five deputy ministries in Cyprus,” he said referring to the deputy ministries of tourism, shipping, innovation and research, culture and social welfare.

“I think they have proven their value beyond any reasonable doubt. We are already closely cooperating with the Cyprus Sports Organisation (CSO) on the potential creation of a deputy ministry of sport, a separate, independent authority with more decisional power,” he said.

Prodromou added that a potential deputy ministry would give the sports world in Cyprus greater flexibility and would facilitate the modernisation of the entire sector.

“We need to keep developing sport programmes in Cyprus and create new opportunities for everyone.

“A proposal has already been drafted, we will hand it to the next administration with the hope that it will turn our idea into reality,” he concluded.