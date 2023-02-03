February 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Russian-installed Crimea authorities nationalise properties of Ukrainian politicians and businessmen

By Reuters News Service081
olympus digital camera
File photo

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said on Friday that they had nationalised around 500 properties in the peninsula including some belonging to senior Ukrainian politicians and business figures.

In a statement on Telegram, Vladimir Konstantinov, speaker of the Crimean parliament, said that the decree targeted “accomplices of the Kyiv regime” and that the nationalised properties included banks and tourist and sport infrastructure.

According to a document published on a Crimean government website, properties belonging to former Ukrainian prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and businessmen Igor Kolomoisky, Rinat Akhmetov and Serhiy Taruta were among those confiscated.

Crimea, which is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine, has been controlled by Moscow since 2014, when Russia unilaterally annexed the peninsula.

Related Posts

Kyrgios assault charge dismissed despite guilty plea

Reuters News Service

US Congress warns Turkey that F-16 sale depends on NATO approval

Reuters News Service

EU-Ukraine wartime summit to deliver on some issues, disappoint on others

Reuters News Service

Chinese spy balloon flies over the US, Canada watching a potential second

Reuters News Service

‘No magic wand’ in Ukraine war, says UK’s Wallace on question of supplying jets

Reuters News Service

Canada moves to extend exclusion of mental illness from assisted death

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign