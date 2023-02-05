February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police out in force

By Staff Reporter00
Cops, choppers and drones were out in force on Sunday to monitor and ensure that voting in the presidential elections went smoothly.

Around 2,000 officers were on duty, while helicopters and drones monitored voting centres.

Some ballot boxes were even being delivered for counting by helicopters from remote communities, while all ballot boxes were escorted by the police.

 

Avatar photo

