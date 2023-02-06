February 6, 2023

High maximum and minimum daily temperatures seen in January

By Jonathan Shkurko01
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Average temperatures recorded in January were unusually high, both in terms of daily maximum and minimum in comparison to previous years, the meteorological service said on Monday.

The average daily maximum temperature recorded at Athalassa weather station in Nicosia throughout the month was calculated at 18.7C, the highest ever since it began operations in 1983.

The highest ever average daily temperature was also recorded at the Polis Chrysochous weather station, with an average of 20.9C, the highest since it became operational in 1969.

Unusually high average daily maximum temperature were also recorded at the Larnaca and the Paphos weather stations, with 19.6C and 19.4, the first one being the highest since 1977.

Data released by the meteorological service also revealed that the average daily minimum temperatures in Cyprus were also among the highest ever recorded in January, with Athalassa reaching an average of 5.6C, Paphos of 9.8C, Polis Chrysochous of 10C and Larnaca of 9C.

In addition to that, the office said that January recorded just 82.5 millimetres of cumulative rainfall, 81 per cent of the average for the month.

