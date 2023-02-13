February 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides’ biggest polling win was in his father’s village

By Iole Damaskinos00
Born and brough up in Paphos, president-elect Nikos Christodoulides was most successful in the village of his father – Choulou.

And by-and-large he fared particularly well in the district of Paphos, although the over 91 per cent of the 191 votes in Choulou was his biggest victory.

In the district’s second largest community of Emba, the incoming president secured just over 71 per cent of votes, in Tala he received over 72 per cent, in Statos-Ayios Photios over 75 per cent, in Steni 77 per cent, while just shy of 80 percent of voters voted for him in Stroumbi and Droushia.

The bells of Ayia Paraskevi church in the new president’s birthplace of Yeroskipou and other Paphos churches rang in celebration when his win was announced on Sunday night.

In contrast, the new president’s opponent, Andreas Mavroyiannis was the preferred choice in Ayia Marina Chrysochous with close to 60 per cent of the votes in his favour, and in first-round candidate, Averof Neophytou’s native village of Argaka, with close to 55 per cent, as well as in Pomos with 55 per cent, Ayia Marina Kelokedaron with close to 52 per cent, and in Kato Akourdaleia with close to 59 per cent.

 

