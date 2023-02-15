February 15, 2023

Anastasiades accepts CyBC chairman’s resignation

By Jean Christou
Outgoing President, Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday accepted the resignation of the chairman of the board of the CyBC, Michalis Michael.

However it was decided that Michael would not be replaced immediately in view of the fact that there would be a new government in place as of March 1.

“The President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiadis, regretfully accepted the resignation of Michalis Michael from the position of President of the Board of Directors of RIK,” an official announcement said.

Anastasiades thanked Michael for the “excellent cooperation” they had and the significant contribution he made to the public broadcaster during his term.

“The President of the Republic will not proceed with the appointment of a new chairman of the board in view of the fact that from March 1, the new government assumes its duties,” the announcement added.

