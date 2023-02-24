February 24, 2023

Digital security authority cautions TikTok users

Cyprus’ digital security authority issued an advisory on Friday over TikTok practises, in light of the EU Commission’s ban of the app for its staffers.

It called on the public to ensure their account is private rather than public and ensure they have antivirus software installed on their mobiles.

The authority also advised not to allow other users to download their videos and use the app with two-factor authentication, as well as be extra cautious over links.

Last year, the US government banned TikTok on federal government-issued devices due to national security concerns.

