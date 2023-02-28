Maternal deaths in Cyprus on upward trajectory

Maternal deaths in Cyprus more than doubled in the past 20 years, making it one of the worst performers across the globe, a report by the World Health Organisation revealed on Monday.

In Cyprus, the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) saw significant percentage increases between 2000 and 2020, contrary to global trends. MMR is defined as maternal deaths per 100,000 live births for women of reproductive age (15-49 years).

In Cyprus, there were four maternal deaths in 2000, which had risen to nine by 2020. The MMR was 33 and 68 respectively.

Venezuela, Cyprus, Greece, USA, Mauritius, Puerto Rico, Belize and the Dominican Republic, were in decreasing order, the countries with the highest MMR.

WHO director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the global numbers “sobering” saying “childbirth should be a time of life, not death.”

Across the world, every day in 2020, approximately 800 women died from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth – meaning that a woman dies around every two minutes, the organisation added.

“The impact of interruptions or loss of quality health services must be considered in crisis and other unstable situations,” the WHO said.

The sustainable development goal is to reduce maternal mortality to less than 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

More specifically, Cyprus had four maternal deaths in 2000, three maternal deaths in 2005, four maternal deaths in 2010, six maternal deaths in 2015, and nine in 2020.

The year 2020 was deemed as a crisis year by the WHO for Cyprus.

“We must start by recognising where our health systems are failing. We must invest in fortifying our health workforce with the people, tools and training they need to deliver the quality care that will make a difference,” Ghebreyesus said.

“Health systems must be held accountable for providing quality, respectful and equitable care through a well-trained and supported workforce and well-stocked shelves.”

Far too many women still lack access to solutions preventing maternal deaths, he added. “The situation is made worse for many communities by the impact of climate change and prolonged conflict, along with over-stretched health systems that lack essential supplies and medicines.”

Ghebreyesus called on world leader to take action to end maternal deaths, but also to invest in the health of women and children so that they go beyond surviving to thriving.