Hospital food in Cyprus: patients say promised improvements fall short

Voluntary interventions aside, ending up in hospital is usually due to either illness or accident. Having to deal with uncomfortable beds and unpleasant food on top of pain just adds insult to injury.

Individuals who were recently hospitalised have spoken to the Cyprus Mail about their experience of the food they were given, which vastly contradicted what state health services organisation (Okypy) promised last year would be upgraded.

A source told the Cyprus Mail that the new menu had indeed been recently introduced but could not provide further information, and despite persistent efforts to contact Okypy directly, no one was available to comment.

Last year, Okypy promised to improve state hospital menus, with upgrades to quality, variety and appearance, with a uniform menu across Cyprus.

To make this happen, Okypy was tapping into information received through online evaluation forms sent out to patients a week after being treated or discharged, covering hospitalisation, outpatients, daycare and casualty. Patients rate cleanliness, staff and food quality.

In kitchens, some of which prepare nearly 2,000 plates of food per day, the sheer scale of the work is a challenge in itself, let alone catering for an array of dietary requirements.

Every evening, forms are now supposed to be handed out to patients to fill in which are then sent to the kitchen to make arrangements for the next day, with cooks needing to prepare food suitable for diabetics, vegans, post-surgery patients, individuals with allergies and lactose and gluten intolerances, to name but a few.

‘One day I got two florets of broccoli. I was very happy’ said one patient

In some hospitals, treating for example children and pregnant women, menu options are also available.

Meals arrive covered, with disposable cutlery.

Menelaos was recently in a state hospital and never received a form to fill in for the next day’s meals. He was on the orthopaedic ward and, although there were no dietary restrictions related to his cause for being in hospital, he was both diabetic and allergic to chicken.

During the four weeks he was in hospital, he complained every day because at least one of the meals was chicken with pasta. It was not until the third week that “the ward matron personally took matters into her hands, spoke with the kitchen and suitable food was brought to the room,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

In the meantime, Menelaos lost close to 10kg.

Androniki, who could not eat pasta on a daily basis, as it upset her stomach and she felt intense discomfort due to bloating, was also not given a form to fill in.

After protesting a few times, she was told to “get my family to bring food in”.

Christos lived on yoghurt during his stay in hospital, as he could not swallow any more chicken. “I ate more yoghurt in two weeks than I have eaten my entire life,” he said.

But not all meals were chicken and pasta. All three patients the Cyprus Mail spoke to agreed that on some occasions they received there “tiny potatoes the size of a two-euro coin” or boiled green beans. Once or twice, they got a couple of spoonfuls of sweetcorn, and more often a few baby carrots.

All three lost weight.

The breakfast came with warm milk or tea and one could ask for sugar. There were two slices of white or brown bread, a thick slice of anari cheese, a single portion of butter, wooden knives “that didn’t cut”, a portion of jam, and on occasion an egg or slice of turkey.

“We ate as best we could,” Menelaos – who could not have sugar, bread or jam – said.

Lunch and dinner were cooked meals, mostly chicken with pasta – without grated cheese.

After Menelaos complained, he received a couple of meatballs or two slices of roast pork or a small pork chop, all accompanied by pasta or mashed potato.

“It was not enough food. I always felt hungry. There was not enough protein,” he said.

Regarding the quality of the food, Androniki said “everything was boiled and it came to the ward almost cold.”

Androniki also got a piece of fish one day, but “it was tiny.”

“One day I got two small florets of broccoli. I was very happy,” she said.

Christos said a lot of the food went uneaten, and he assumed it was thrown away. “At least I hope it was [thrown away],” he said.

“A lot of patients were brought food from outside. This is not a solution.”

He also said the patients were given rice pudding or jelly. There was red jelly with sugar and orange for diabetics. “The jelly smelled like petrol and in the end they just brought me rice pudding. It was better not to eat it.”

After being discharged, Okypy sends out evaluations.

Menelaos found even that system was flawed, as he received “eight evaluation forms in three hours”.

“I called them and they weren’t answering. When I did manage to get through, I told them about the constant evaluations. Nothing changed. They [evaluation forms] are still coming.”

Menelaos said he ticked the box to say he wanted Okypy to contact him.

“No one did.”