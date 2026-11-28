The VeloGraph app is using cyclists’ journeys to identify dangerous roads, map urban obstacles and give planners the evidence to create safer streets for everyone

Every Thursday evening in Nicosia, a group of cyclists rolls through the city with one unwritten rule: the ride must end with a beer. It’s a social ride first and foremost, designed for people who have never felt confident on a bike, that has developed into a growing community of riders quietly changing how Cypriots think about their streets.

For the person behind Nicosia’s cycling data initiative, the bicycle was never just a way of getting around. It was a way of beating the bus across London – rain or shine, racing classmates on a battered bike. Then, it became a way of thinking about cities, about both physical and mental health, and about the simple freedom of moving through the world under your own power.

In 2010 and upon his return to Limassol, perhaps when cycling as a means of transport was close to non existent, Spyros Christofi knew what to expect. “Limassol was one of the first cities that had a leisure cycle path along its promenade,” he recalls, “the town is straight and flat, so if you’re on the seaside road, you can pick up speed, and there’s not many turns, so the flow doesn’t really stop unless you hit a red light. So, my commute was actually quite pleasant and far”.

But his relocation to Nicosia told a different story; a different reality. Admittedly, almost two decades ago, cycling wasn’t part of the culture. But even now, there are few parks, almost no third spaces, and very few streets built with pedestrians, children or cycling in mind. For Christofi, cycling became something more than a commute; an act of quiet resistance – joining Critical Mass rides, bi-communal groups and social rides for anyone and everyone.

“In 2010 you had the first Critical Mass in Cyprus, a political movement whose ideology is that people that are commuters every day meet every last Friday of the month and ride the streets together,” says Christofi. “That creates traffic. So that’s the political message. But we’re not causing the traffic. Everyone is traffic but drivers get upset if there’s 20 cyclists taking the space of two cars in front of them. If half of us were riding in eight cars, that driver would still be 10 cars behind”.

But it was perhaps social media that helped to promote cycling on the island. “There’s no doubt that congestion in the streets has played a very big role in generating movement and advocacy for cycling in general, including municipalities, politics, EU grants and all of that… we want the future to be better and we can’t just design streets for cars,” he adds. “There’s not enough space for everything. Something’s got to give. Cars get bigger. We say we don’t have space to make cycling paths, but then we allow a Ford 350 or an electric Range Rover; that’s three smart cars put together. All this has a ripple effect. Where are those cars going to park? If they park half on the pavement, half on the road, suddenly the cyclist is in the middle of the road. The impatient person behind it is going to try and squeeze by. How much space are we going to give cars?”

The view captured by users of the app

Finding a cycling community in Nicosia

One of the first groups he attached himself to in the capital was Cyclists Across Barriers. “Kind of a bridge was the Agora Project, a community based initiative around the market in the old town which held activities and social events,” says Christofi. As a videographer and photographer, being socially active has always been part of who Christofi is. “I shoot street photography, I’m anthropocentric, and helping others or other communities that are aligned with my ideas has always been a thing for me.

“For the Agora project, we also had a bike shop, we organised bi-communal rides, we did rides with the school of the blind. We had tandem bikes on which we put visually impaired people at the back, we had cargo bikes on which we could take someone on a wheelchair. We had a taxi bike that we could take older people. It was a great initiative,” recalls Christofi.

More initiatives followed. The OPU Collective, Ride with Confidence, Ratio Cycling Club, The Nicosia Cycling Club, to name a few. “There’s at least three, four bike rides that people can join in Nicosia every week, and they all aim at different tastes, different audiences.”

Turning everyday journeys into safety data

All this experience and Christofi’s interest in establishing safer roads, safer rides and smarter cities that look to the future led him to found an innovative cycling data initiative known as VeloGraph that turns bicycle, e-scooter, and cargo rides into street-level safety maps. “Ask any driver what the legal street limit to overtake a micromobility user in Cyprus is. They don’t know. Cyclists are one per cent of the road users in Cyprus, and our accident and death rate is 9 per cent, higher than EU. Professional drivers are often the closest calls we get as cyclists; once or twice a week, there will be something that makes my heart race a little bit more than what it should,” says Christofi.

As such, VeloGraph has two faces: the community face and the business face. As a street smart dataset for smart cities, the app observes the behaviour of cyclists through geolocation. All a contributor needs is a phone and each recorded ride gives the basics: where, how high and how fast. Christofi then analyses the data for patterns such as sudden drops in speed, abrupt braking and swerves, and the data is then enriched with outside information, for instance traffic counts from city cameras, bus data, weather, time of day, season, street photos and satellite imagery. This data is also checked against European guidance and Cyprus’ own construction and planning rules, down to details such as the angle of a junction or kerb. A wider kerb, for example, lets cars turn faster, so the question becomes what a city’s design is inviting.

This makes VeloGraph a custom-tuned machine learning model then spends two weeks gathering visual data and flags obstacles, obstructions, road damage, hidden signs or trees. Together, all these layers show how a city’s design affects cyclists. Christofi points to the blocked lanes, clusters of parked cars, potholes and risky overtaking spots as examples of where authorities should focus. “There’s almost 3,000 European municipalities that are entitled to European mobility and infrastructure grants. This data is their validator, as well as their eyes on the road,” says Christfofi.

Currently, the app works on an invite only basis, and is run as a University of Nicosia and OPU project. “It’s social tech, so it has to have a social presence. Without OPU, without Critical Mass, without micromobility supporters, labs and researchers, VeloGraph cannot do anything,” says Christofi. “But VeloGraph also needs to present the data it collects to the authorities, the business aspect,” he adds.

“VeloGraph can be a tool for many, specific things. If you’re a researcher, it’s great. If you’re a municipality, it could work directly through you. Ideally, it would run in projects around schools to start mapping the areas around them so kids or parents can feel safe to let their kids ride. The aim is for cities to be able to put a proposal out to Brussels to get funding to fix an intersection or build a cycle path or pavement and have the data that points them in the right direction. So, when they do get the money, they don’t go build something that no one uses,” he adds.

Taking VeloGraph beyond Cyprus

VeloGraph has been taken on board by two accelerators: EUnite Accelerate Growth Sprint is part of Startups4Peace (Su4P), a bicommunal startup accelerator programme in Cyprus; and the Cyprus Entrepreneurship Programme of the University of Cyprus. “It’s a good next step, there’s an overlap on the things we’re about speaking because they’re both accelerators but I’m more informed about how my business can run and what I can do with the data,” says Christofi.

Seeding money in hand, Christofi has moved to get registered and address legal terms and conditions. But he’s also looking for further funding to grow his server to accommodate more processing power, for example, or establish collaborations.

But ultimately, it’s Christofi and his peers’ frustration that established VeloGraph. “When you pull up beside a driver and tell them they overtook too close, they go, ‘I don’t think so’ because it’s an opinion. What is close for you and what is close for me is different. Data is not an opinion anymore. Data is fact. So, if something needs to change, it needs to stop being an opinion,” says Christofi. And the idea is simple. When ten cyclists’ behaviour points to problems at the same intersection, it becomes a pattern. VeloGraph aims to put that pattern in front of urban planners “before they even come to lay out the plan”.

Planning a cycling route for a city like Nicosia, he argues, shouldn’t take “20 months or three years”. If planners have the details, and once the work is done, the same data can verify that it works. It’s also meant to be proactive. “We don’t want to wait for someone to die at an intersection to know that that street is dangerous. We can tell because of a lot of squeezes, a lot of hard stops, uncontrolled traffic lights,” he adds.

Safer streets for everyone

And although the name of the initiative derives from cycling, the project isn’t only for cyclists. “A smarter city is better for everyone. Users can log themselves as wheelchair users or parents with prams and flag the obstacles in their way.”

The app is not limited to Cyprus, at the moment there are about 50 people using it. Some days Christofi gets no data, and others bring in 100km of rides. As it stands, the map clusters are predominantly in Nicosia and Athens, with a handful of one-off rides in Japan, Glasgow and Italy, probably from users who travelled.

“Growth has been instructive. The app went from around ten users in early September to roughly double that by mid-October, and the jump exposed gaps. It remains invite-only because my server is only able to process around 1,000 uploads a day, especially video… proper funding would allow me to hire a developer and perhaps run a pilot across three Balkan countries for example. “But it’s not just about the data. It’s about the community.”

Christofi’s experience in Nicosia has led to him describing himself as a defensive driver, but a driver who communicates. “I started using my hands like a car uses indicators, but not to indicate where I’m turning, but to tell them to slow down for example or making eye contact with a driver before you enter a junction to make sure they saw you.”

Christofi says that both culturally and educationally, cycling in Cyprus is getting better. Yet some of the problems begin early. “We don’t teach road safety in school. We don’t encourage cycling in school, We don’t build life around mobility.” Children, he says, come to know their city through “the frame of the back seat window.”

“Obviously, VeloGraph, isn’t here to penalise and it’s not here to tell the city it’s doing a bad job. It’s doing a great job, but AI came into our life. Can we stop making roads that are just for cars? Can we hold people responsible for their behaviour in the city? It’s citizens’ money that is building the streets. The worst would be for this data to end up in a draw, because that is the biggest risk of any data business, especially a social mobility business”.