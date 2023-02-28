February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Social welfare office to launch hotline

By Andria Kades011

The social welfare services is rolling out a new hotline for the public to call when in need of information, it emerged on Tuesday.

The number is 1450 and will be operational on March 8, once staff has been properly trained to field requests for social services and welfare benefits.

The first two months will be a trial period for both the public and government workers to learn from.

It will work from Monday to Friday between 8am-5pm. Calls within Cyprus will be free of charge. Callers from abroad can use 22008020, at a charge.

The number was set up with the collaboration of the deputy research ministry and is seen as a significant step towards modernising the government’s services to people and businesses.

