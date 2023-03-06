March 6, 2023

Limassol man arrested for child pornography

By Andria Kades
A 42-year-old man suspected of possessing and distributing child porn was arrested in Limassol on Monday.

Members of the cybercrime unit searched his home on Saturday and also seized two mobile phones, a laptop and a data storage device.

After searching the items, officers found a large volume of child porn During his arrest another mobile phone was found which will also be part of the investigation.

