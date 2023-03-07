President says state hospitals will live up to public expectations

President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday he was determined for state hospitals to live up to the public’s expectations of them, assuring that one of the focal points of his administration would be on public health.

During a visit to Limassol general hospital, he said that in the past few weeks he too has seen pictures and heard accounts describing problematic situations, especially in A&E departments around the island.

“We have to meet the expectations of all Cypriot people, including patients at a time where they are most in need of help,” he told journalists after the visit.

The most high profile case in recent weeks has been of a picture that circulated on social media of a patient who was left naked and uncovered on her bed at the Limassol general.

“Once again, we need to work together. I am optimistic that we can manage and that such incidents will not happen again.

“If we succeed, then we all succeed,” Christodoulides said.

Parties and individuals might have different approaches to different issues, he added, but they need to cooperate for the greater good.

He then conceded that there are still many serious problems around the country’s public hospitals.

“Yes, there are problems, serious ones. That is why I chose to visit the Limassol general hospital in order for me to have a chance to discuss them with people working here, as well as patients.

“As far as health is concerned, we will all be judged by the quality of services provided at public hospitals,” he said.

Speaking after Christodoulides, Health Minister Popi Kanari, who accompanied him, also acknowledged the problems faced by patients when visiting public hospitals.

“However, I want to assure everyone that all the problems are being addressed and that solutions will be provided through a rational approach.

“Limassol, which is our pride and joy in terms of tourism and trade, should have a centre of excellence in the health sector, and that should be the Limassol general hospital,” she said.

The hospital employs extremely competent medical, nursing and paramedical staff, she said. “We must make full use of them in order to provide the kind of services that Cypriot people deserve.”