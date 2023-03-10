Cyprus maritime company increases presence in German market

Cyprus marine technology company Marine-Fields Holding Ltd on Friday announced that it has expanded its presence in Germany through the acquisition of BM Bergmann Marine GmbH.

The company said that the transaction, which was completed in Hamburg on January 27, 2023, is a formal validation of the close and successful cooperation between the two companies over the past few years.

“The two innovative organisations join forces to create a leading team of marine services and solutions,” the announcement said.

Moreover, the company explained the acquisition is “a further step in the growth of Marine-Fields Holding, part of the Tototheo Maritime Group of companies which brings together the expertise and resources of BM Bergmann Marine, a well-established provider of maritime consultancy and advisory service, and Marine-Fields Holding, a leader in maritime consultancy, digital solutions and training”.

Additionally, under the same umbrella, BM Bergmann Marine and Marine-Fields will offer a comprehensive range of services and products to customers in the maritime industry, including ship owners, and operators, ports, coastal administrations and hinterland logistics.

“Bringing BM Bergmann Marine into the Marine-Fields family will significantly enhance the companies’ ability to meet the growing demand for marine services and solutions, while also creating new opportunities for growth and expansion,” the company stated.

Furthermore, the announcement stated that the combined companies will have a strong presence in key markets around the world and will be well-positioned to take advantage of emerging trends and opportunities in the maritime industry, especially as it relates to digitalisation, data sharing and collaborative decision-making, as well as port and related supply chain optimisation.

“We are excited to join forces with Marine-Fields and to build on the strengths of both companies,” MD of BM Bergmann Marine Michael Bergmann said.

“Together, we will be able to offer an even broader range of services and solutions, to our customers and we look forward to mutual growth and serving the needs of the maritime industry in the challenging times of digitalisation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Andreas Chrysostomou, CEO of Marine-Fields Holding and Chief Strategy Officer at Tototheo Maritime stated that “the addition of BM Bergmann Marine GmbH to the Marine-Fields Holding portfolio comes at a crucial time as the maritime industry is at the crossroad of decarbonisation and digitalisation”.

“Marine-Fields has been offering services to the industry since 2017 as an independent provider of maritime-related services and now is expanding those services to include the knowledge and expertise of BM Bergman Marine,” he added.

“We look forward to new achievements by this new setup,” Chrysostomou concluded.