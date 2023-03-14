March 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman dies in Nicosia collision

By Andria Kades0272
police34
File photo

A 26-year-old woman died in a car accident in Nicosia on Tuesday when she crashed with a vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

According to police, Kyriaki Evangelou was driving on Idaliou street at around 12:40pm from Potamia towards Dali. Under conditions that are being investigated, Evangelou crashed with a car that a 48-year-old Nicosia resident was driving in the opposite lane.

Initial investigations indicate she was not wearing a seat belt.

The 26-year-old, from Potamia, was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital where she was pronounced dead. The 48-year-old man was taking to a private hospital where he received first aid and stayed overnight for preventative reasons.

His alcotest and narcotest came back zero.

Related Posts

Haemodialysis staff shortage to be plugged by doctors from other hospitals

Andria Kades

Tatar reiterates call for common earthquake response unit

Nikolaos Prakas

Irate seismologist lambasts civil service

Nikolaos Prakas

Transport minister urges public to use new Limassol buses

Andria Kades

Refugee estates only still standing ‘because of residents’ prayers’

Jonathan Shkurko

Blood test restriction causes anger, confusion

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign