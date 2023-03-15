March 15, 2023

Sophia Mariodi creations bring unique fashion to christenings

Sofia Mariodi

An idea born from the love of creation, initiated a journey into the world of fashion for our little friends.

With the creation of the Sophia Mariodi brand, CEO and fashion designer Sophia Stylianou combines premium fabrics and the timeless refinement of the pearl, to offer unique pieces for your christening day.

Having completed fashion design studies in Cyprus and London, Stylianou’s goal is to establish Sophia Mariodi as a brand that provides Cypriot-made creations.

You can find countless choices among pieces that will impress, providing soon-to-be little ladies and gentlemen the ultimate in elegance and style for their special day via the brand’s online store, with free shipping throughout Cyprus. Furthermore, you can add your own personal touches and tailor your christening outfits as you wish.

Sophia Mariodi creations are also available for wholesale purchase at the ‘My Little Swan’ shop.

For more information, and to place your order, visit: sophiamariodi.com.

