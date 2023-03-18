Yaala Ballin in three Cyprus concerts

Cyprus’ music scene keeps on getting richer. As April rolls in, one more musician from the international music stage will travel to the island for a series of shows which are sure to impress music lovers. Yaala Ballin’s performances on April 7, 8 and 9 will entertain audiences in Nicosia, Paphos and Limassol, presenting a musical show vastly different to what the island is used to. Joining the jazz-classical singer on stage are numerous performers from Cyprus as well as double-bassist Ari Roland from the US and pianist Vahagn Hayrapetyan from Armenia.
Organisers, Cloud10 Music Agency, are bringing Yaala for three nights yet not all concerts will be the same. Nicosia’s performance at Antonakis Hall on April 7 will include a special 13-piece orchestra for Yaala’s Symphony, Song, Swing! performance. The concerts in Paphos (at the Music Academy Aspa Vasiliou) and in Limassol (at Sto Perama) on the following two nights will include a five-piece formation of musicians, elegantly blending classical music with jazz.
Joining Yaala, Vahagn and Ari will be some of Cyprus’ most acclaimed musicians – saxophonist Charis Ioannou, drummer Marios Spyrou, first violinist Nihat Agdach, second violinist Miray Çakir, viola player Sinem Sadrazam, cellist Gürhan Nuray, trumpet player Elias Ioannou, trombone player Klitos Pavlou, flute player Eleonora Roussou and clarinet player George Georgiou.
Yaala’s performances give tribute to the great jazz singers of the 1940s and 50s such as Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald and Carmen McRae, with songs by Gershwin, Irving Berlin and Cole Porter. Her performances also include special treatments of songs by jazz composers such as Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie. Fittingly, the concerts also coincide with Billie Holiday’s birthday on April 7 (1915).
“Growing up in a musical house,” say the organisers, “Classical and jazz music were always around and so for Israeli-born Yaala, bringing her passion for The Great American Songbook into a Symphonic setting felt natural. The inspiration for Symphony, Song, Swing! came from the great 1958 Billie Holiday album Lady In Satin, which she fell in love with at the young age of 15.” As such, Yaala’s upcoming Cyprus performances will celebrate the iconic Billie Holiday, bringing together local and visiting musicians to meet with the island’s music enthusiasts.
Yaala Ballin – 3 Concerts in Cyprus
Yaala Ballin performs with guest artists Ari Roland, Vahagn Hayrapetyan and several Cypriot musicians. April 7. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 8.30pm. April 8. Music Academy Aspa Vasiliou, Paphos. April 9. Sto Perama, Limassol. 8pm. Tickets start from €20. www.tickethour.com.cy. Information: 99-498642. Facebook event: Yaala Ballin – 3 Concerts in Cyprus