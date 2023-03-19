March 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two taken to hospital after highway accident during heavy rains

By Staff Reporter00

Two people were taken to hospital after their car skidded and overturned on the Nicosia-Limassol highway on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened around 3pm on the section of highway from Kakoratzia to Kornos in the direction of Nicosia. Both occupants were taken to Nicosia General Hospital for tests and observation even though they did not have external injuries.

According police the vehicle overturned and ended up on an embankment off the highway. Traffic flows were not affected.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

At around the same time, police had issued a warning that due to heavy rain and hail along areas of the Nicosia-Limassol highway near Kofinou, roads were slippery and visibility was limited.

Areas affected included Kalo Chorio, Kofinou, Kakoratzia and Kornos.

Police called on drivers to be careful, drive at a low speed and keep their headlights on.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Streamlining ambulance services on hold – for over 20 years

Gina Agapiou

Coming up at Rialto

Eleni Philippou

Group of boys throw acid on Chihuahua

Staff Reporter

Brussels awaits president’s plan for bigger EU role in Cyprus issue

Jean Christou

The tortuous and pricey road to saving Cyprus in 2013

Elias Hazou

National guard completes joint training with US forces (with video)

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign