March 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning in place for Sunday

By Staff Reporter00
weather 4

The weather on Sunday is slated to be unsettled, predicting isolated showers and possible hail in some areas with a yellow weather warning in place from 11am to 5pm, the met office said.

Some snow or sleet is also forecast for the Troodos area. Temperatures inland are expected to be around 18C.

The rainy weather is due to continue overnight in some areas while temperatures will fall to 8C inland, 11C along the coast and 2C in the mountains.

From Monday temperatures are expected to rise gradually to slightly above seasonal averages, the met office said but there will still be some isolated showers.

The warmer weather is due to remain into Wednesday after which there will be increased cloud cover.

