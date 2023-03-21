March 21, 2023

Pursuit of motorcyclist in Limassol leads to traffic accident

By Gina Agapiou00
A speeding motorcyclist pursued by Limassol police on Tuesday afternoon crashed into two vehicles before he escaped on foot.

Limassol CID said are looking for a motorcyclist who was caught speeding at around 4.15pm in the Ayios Ioannis area. An officer on a motorcycle signalled him to stop, instead, the suspect picked up speed, driving into oncoming traffic.

A pursuit followed and at some point the suspect collided with two cars and came to a halt. Then, the driver fled the scene on foot.

The officer continued to follow the man and saw him throwing away a backpack after taking out an object that looked like a gun.

Police said the man managed to escape but a search is underway to locate him.

The scene has been cordoned off and evidence recovered were taken for further examination.

