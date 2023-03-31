March 31, 2023

Internet personality Andrew Tate to be moved to house arrest, lawyer says

 Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate will be moved to house arrest after a Romanian court accepted an appeal, his lawyer said on Friday.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been under police detention since Dec. 29 as prosecutors investigate them for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

They have denied all accusations.

The judges from the appeal court in Bucharest admitted our appeal and rejected the proposal of the prosecutors to extend the warrant and changed the measure to home arrest for all the defendants,” Tate’s lawyer Eugen Constantin Vidineac told Reuters by telephone.

British-American Tate, who has been based mainly in Romania since 2017, is an online influencer and self-described misogynist who has built up a following of millions of fans, particularly among young men drawn to his hyper-macho image.

