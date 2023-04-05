April 5, 2023

Taxi caught driving down bicycle lane

By Nick Theodoulou00
taxi on cycle path

A taxi driver has gained notoriety after a clip circulated on social media showing the black Mercedes cruising down a Paphos cycle lane.

The black cab is seen inching towards a pedestrian – seemingly unaware of the car behind her – as it drove down the cycle lane and pedestrian path.

It is understood that the incident took place in Polis and local authorities are investigating. It is not immediately clear why – or how – the taxi made it onto the cycle path.

 

