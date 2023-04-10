April 10, 2023

Paphos police investigating burglary of absent owner

Burglary and theft from a residence are being investigated by police in Paphos on Monday, with a 41-year-old male being sought as a suspect in the case.

According to Michalis Nikolaou, head of Paphos CID, a 33-year-old man reported the burglary and theft on Saturday, of a bag and other valuables from the residence of a friend who is abroad.

Testimony was obtained against a 41-year-old, known to the police who is wanted.

The Paphos CID is continuing investigations.

