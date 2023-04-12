April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Memorial to victims of sexual abuse during invasion on the cards

By Nikolaos Prakas00
gender equality commissioner
Gender Equality Commissioner Josie Christodoulou

Gender Equality Commissioner Josie Christodoulou said on Wednesday that she supports the creation of a memorial to Cypriot women that were victims of sexual abuse during the 1974 Turkish invasion and times before the war.

Christodoulou met with the ZOE vs War Violence foundation head Aliki Hadjigeorgiou, where the commissioner was informed about a programme that the foundation has prepared for women that have been affected by sexual abuse.

The programme will be translated into Turkish at a later stage to be made available to Turkish Cypriot women also affected by sexual abuse.

In a press release, the foundation stated that the board informed the commissioner of the actions it has planned to achieve the goal of recognising, condemning, and ending all forms of violence against women, girls, children, and vulnerable people, who have been victims and witnesses to armed conflicts.

On her part, Christodoulou said that among her goal is the institutionalisation and upgrading of her office.

She added that for this purpose a relevant bill is being prepared for submission to the parliament.

Christodoulou said: “The biggest bet in the five years of the new government is the consolidation of the culture of equality in the state’s systems and we are working hard for this.”

Related Posts

Only presence of the EU will break Cyprob deadlock says President during Eldyk camp visit

Gina Agapiou

President will most likely attend King Charles’ coronation

Nikolaos Prakas

Cabinet revokes ‘golden passports’ of three investors

Andria Kades

Government appoints forest fire coordinator ahead of summer season

Sarah Ktisti

Neophytou files his election campaign expenses

Andria Kades

Government accepts responsibility for server disruption (Updated)

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign