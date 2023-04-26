April 26, 2023

Upgrade works at Kyrenia port delayed

The opening for Kerynia port in the north will take place in the end of June, as opposed to early May as was initially planned, it was reported on Wednesday.

According to Turkish Cypriot press, the ‘transport ministry’ said the delays were due to the discovery of a lot of historic items which was an unexpected development.

There have also been issues with the tender over electricity, and a delay in payment for the construction tenders.

“We are sad to see that certain tourism bodies, traders, and some individuals involved, rather than move to support this great project, use it as a political tool. It is ready, it has been funded but it has been slightly delayed due to unexpected developments,” ‘tourism minister’ Fikri Ataoğlu said.

Negative press over the matter has a consequence on Kerynia’s tourism and the ‘ministry’ will not tolerate fake news or misinformation, he added.

