April 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Second suspect remanded in connection with man’s disappearance

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Limassol district court

A 36-year-old suspect in the disappearance of Angelos Perikleous, 31, was remanded for five days by the Limassol district court on Thursday, police said.

The suspect is facing charges of kidnapping with intent to murder, and for setting fire to the victim’s car, which was found torched near the Paliometocho shooting range.

A link was found between the 36-year-old and the first suspect, who was remanded in custody for eight days on Monday by the Limassol district court.

The first suspect, aged 24, who turned himself in on Sunday, was arrested after dozens of bullets and small amounts of cannabis were found in the car he had been driving.

According to Limassol CID spokesman Lefteris Kyriacou, the two had personal and financial differences, while there is a testimony that the younger man had expressed fears for his life.

Kyriacou added that last month, the 24-year-old had filed a complaint with Larnaca CID, saying that Perikleous had attacked him, taking €100,000 and other objects from him.

He was also the last person to be seen with Perikleous before his disappearance.

Police obtained an arrest warrant against the second suspect after it was found that the car the first suspect was driving had been registered in his name.

Perikleous was reported missing last Thursday, and his car was subsequently found burned out but containing clothes and a shovel. The last person he is believed to have been in contact with was the 24-year-old. They are believed to have driven off together somewhere.

Nonetheless Perikleous’ phone stopped emitting a phone signal near the Skarinou area – though his home is in Amathounda, Limassol.

