April 28, 2023

Moscow praises Cyprus authorities’ actions after Russian Cultural Centre fire

By Jonathan Shkurko00
russ centre
The aftermath of the fire on Thursday morning (Photo; Christos Theodorides)

Russia’s foreign ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Friday praised Cyprus’ authorities for the way they handled the incident over the fire at the Russian cultural centre in Nicosia on Wednesday.

According to a statement released on Russia’s foreign affairs website, Zakharova expressed gratitude to Cyprus’ foreign ministry, the fire service and the law enforcement agencies “for the support, professionalism and effective measures they took to put out the fire and ensure the safety of the people.”

She also hailed the immediate and coordinated actions of the centre’s employees which made possible for all the guests and staff to rescued.

According to Zakharova, the causes of the fire are still unknown. She also added that deliberate arson has not yet been ruled out.

“The Russian embassy in Nicosia is in close contact with the representatives of the competent local services, in order to establish all the circumstances of the incident as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Fire Service spokesperson Andreas Kettis said that, although foul play cannot be ruled out at the current stage, early investigations into the causes of the fire seem to point out to a different direction than deliberate arson.

“At this stage, with the data and the evidence we have before us, nothing indicates criminal activity,” Kettis told the Cyprus News Agency.

“In the meantime, examinations are underway. We are focusing on what exactly could have caused the fire at the centre.”

Kettis confirmed that a detailed report is being currently prepared by the Fire Service in cooperation with the police.

