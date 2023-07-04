July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Shopkeepers issue demands to government

By Tom Cleaver064
Small shopkeepers’ association Povek has issued a list of demands to the government, covering issues including working hours and sick pay.

The group called for shop hours to be regulated by law and applied equally nationwide, with closing times mandated as 7pm during the winter and 8pm during the summer.

In addition, they asked that Sundays be subject to the same working laws as public holidays, except for in “some very specific purely touristic areas”.

Regarding sick pay, Povek demanded that self-employed people be eligible for the same sick pay as employees and this be paid by the government.

Povek also asked that self-employed people be eligible for unemployment benefit “based on specific criteria”.

