Adding a giant splash of colour

Inspired by nature and her Cyprus culture, one member of the diaspora is guiding others in the art of creating online finds PAUL LAMBIS

For Kay Charka, 2020 was the year that changed everything. As the UK officially withdrew from the EU and the entire world shifted its attention towards the outbreak of coronavirus, Kay refocused on what she truly wanted from life, which includes inspiring people with giant splashes of colour.

“I love colour, so I tend to create colourful pieces while building up a lovely community of inspirational people in a safe place where we encourage and celebrate our authentic selves,” Kay said.

Although London-born Kay has had a varied career, including a four-year stay on the island where she learned to “slow down and adjust to the more relaxed way of living”. During that time she explored her ancestral home and learned more about her Cypriot culture by visiting the island’s monasteries, museums and villages where she would hear incredible stories from the locals, something she now plans on passing on to her own children.

“I have a deep attachment to Cyprus, which is where I feel both connected and grounded,” she continued. “The island, my mother’s village Choirokitia and Nicosia, where my father is from, are melting pots of history, culture, and arts, and it’s embedded in my DNA.”

Kay is a first-generation British Cypriot who has established a name as a digital artist and tutor, producing free, step-by-step tutorials on her YouTube channel.

“Coming from a family of artists, whether it’s traditional art, music or fashion, I found inspiration everywhere,” Kay told the Cyprus Mail. “During the pandemic, I spent a lot of time online, which, combined with my passion for the Pop Art movement, mid-century and psychedelic art, as well as 1980s neon art, inspired me to pursue the world of digital art.”

While surfing the internet, Kay met a person from Holland who offered digital art tutorials, and prompted her to buy a touchscreen tablet and pencil and, with the help of the Procreate app, she discovered a community of artists who have guided her on her creative journey.

“Social media is a fantastic way to showcase your work and connect with like-minded individuals. I primarily use Instagram to share my artwork and to allow people to preview my tutorials. It’s also a great way to share ideas and advice,” Kay added.

She generally ventures into nature to create her impressive works of digital art, utilising every reference she can as a colour palette, or visits UK art galleries to take notes on what has appealed to her emotional senses. “I then open my iPad, create a colour palette, and sketch out a few ideas to see what will work.

“The great thing about making art digitally is that you can easily ‘undo’ anything or change it, and you can create a new canvas with a few clicks, so you’re not overwhelmed with expensive, physical materials all around you,” she explained.

Aside from her YouTube channel, Kay offers a Patreon account where those interested in digital art can subscribe and receive three unique Procreate tutorials each month. “It’s all about creating a community of inspiring people.”

Her social media platforms provide easy-to-follow digital art tutorials. She provides all of the colour palettes, brush sets, including overlays and additional tools, through digital downloads, and then helps her students to create remarkable works of digital art. “Seeing the work my students have done and their positive feedback on my tutorials has been a tremendous and extremely motivating experience for me.”

Although Kay claims to be in the early stages of her career, she has already accomplished a great deal to be proud of, and was last year part of the Holy Art Gallery exhibition, which features the works of the most talented emerging and established artists from around the globe. And one of her pieces will be displayed in a gallery in Paros, Greece next month.

Another source inspiration for Kay is her grandmother, who has seen her through many difficult challenges and is a strong moral compass.

“Becoming a wife and mother to two boys, as well as being diagnosed with breast cancer a few years ago, was a real turning point for me. It pushed me to seek out a career that aligns with my values, frees my creativity, and provides me with a healthy work-life balance,” she said.

Kay’s main focus outside art is fitness, with an emphasis on the mind, body and spirit. But her ancestry is of the utmost significance and after doing a DNA test, she discovered that she is a pure Cypriot.

“The Cypriot culture inspires me every day; the cuisine, the music, dance, even the religious celebrations, especially at Easter, which is full of colour, emotion, and really ignites the senses, which is great for feeding creativity.”

Despite living thousands of miles away, Kay is still inspired by her heritage and creates vibrant works of art in her hometown of Bexhill-on-Sea in southeast England. She uses her broad and ever-expanding network to inspire others to dream bigger, do more, and embrace who they truly are, always with a giant splash of colour.

Follow Kay on Instagram: @funkitprocreate, TikTok: @funkitprocreate, YouTube: @funkitprocreate