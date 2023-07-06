Tepak participates in project promoting startups

A research project promoting startup companies in the Balkan and Mediterranean regions by the Cyprus university of technology (Tepak) has come to an end with the presentation of its outcomes last month.
During the final event of Tepak’s BalkanMed Gazelle project at the university’s premises, there was an exhibition of the innovations and achievements of the programme.
Petros Cosmas of Tepak university opened the event with a concise presentation describing the project’s objectives and actions focusing on the project’s commitment to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.
For her part, Anthi Hadjikyriakou gave a detailed presentation of ARIS (A Really Inspiring Space!) and its activities as an external partner of the project: from the invitation of innovative SMEs and the conduct of startup evaluations to the implementation of an accelerator programme, the facilitation of technology transfer, the organisation of an international investment forum and conference and the operation of a local support centre for innovative SMEs in the region.
Then, Hristo Andreev from Tepak unveiled the Startuptoolkit, a platform developed to meet the needs of the project. This valuable toolkit will be made available to the public by the end of the project, boosting resources for startups and entrepreneurs around the world.
The event also offered attendees an up-close look at the successful startups cultivated under the project.
These included iRerobot, represented by Kyriakos Clerides and presented in front of the audience its innovative technology called ACETT (Auditory Communication Enhancement Through Touch).
Nextbike, represented by Neophytos Ioannou, presented their path to develop and provide sustainable mobility solutions in Cyprus through bicycle sharing.
After that, participants were invited to present their own business ideas to the panel of experts. This opportunity enabled one participant to take the first steps forward, receiving valuable feedback on their business idea called Re-Aqua.
The event was held in a hybrid way with participants both online and physically present on June 1.
For more information visit https://heraclitus.mitos.app/2023/06/08/final-event-of-balkanmed-gazelle-project-in-cyprus/.